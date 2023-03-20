I find pretend play exhausting, primarily because I always get in trouble with my children for “doing it wrong.” I can’t ever keep up with their storylines, and I am forever being yelled at by tiny, power-hungry tyrants.
This is how I earned my role as the official killjoy in our family. I simply cannot play pretend anymore. Also, I do not want to. My kids come to me with puppy dog eyes and ask with their innocent little voices, “Momma, do you want to play zookeeper?” Nope. Sure don’t. “Restaurant?” Sorry, I’m full. “Cowboys?” I will not be joining you in the Wild Wild West where the only rule is that there are no rules, yet somehow I am even breaking that one.
Playing pretend makes my brain want to explode with rage because none of it makes sense. Children have this beautifully permeable line between reality and fantasy. While I appreciate the magical kind of thinking that weaves these two worlds together, that line has hardened for me. I cannot just traipse willy-nilly into Narnia anymore. My feet are firmly planted in reality, and I no longer have the capacity to pretend this wrench is a fork.
Several weeks ago, my mom was outside playing “Restaurant” with my 3-year-old, Cooper. God bless her, she will gladly follow my kids into all of their imaginary worlds. (Maybe there is some gift of delight and patience that you receive when you become a grandparent, or maybe this is just what nicer people do. TBD.)
When she would give her food order to Cooper, he would inevitably respond, “Sorry, we’re out of that,” then tell her what he could make instead. He then assumed the role of “cooker,” where he would turn the knobs on imaginary burners and blow hot steam off of invisible coffee cups. Weeds were carefully plucked and sprinkled into toy pots to season his soups.
While he was hard at work preparing a dish, he turned to my mom and demanded, “Mimi, hand me the potholder.” In a panicked rush, she looked around and quickly realized that she had nothing that even remotely resembled a potholder. She stretched out her empty hand, offered him an invisible potholder, and said, “Here you go, sir.” He looked at her like she had lost her ever-loving mind and said, “Meem, that’s not a potholder. That’s your hand.”
I laughed hysterically, because this is the precise reason that I do not participate in these shenanigans. I will not be made the fool in this scenario anymore. Many people look at me like I’m some kind of monster when I hastily decline my kids’ invitations to play. However, after eight years of parenting, I can honestly say that ending it before it begins is the only way to escape this charade without one of us in tears.
You’re welcome, kids.