I heard the other day that only about 40% of American families had enough savings to pay a $1,000 emergency bill. Coincidentally I heard the other day that Donald Trump is going back on his 2016 promise to strengthen Social Security and Medicare. He now wants to cut benefits.
If he makes cuts, millions will be adversely affected. About 65 million receive Social Security benefits. The government estimates about 20% (13 million) depend on benefits for 100% of their income. About 66% depend on it for half of their income. The average income now is only about $1,500 monthly; poverty wages.
Does Trump want to save money? He can on Medicare. Republicans passed the Medicare prescription drug plan which makes it unlawful for the government to negotiate drug prices. Why not? Medicaid and the V.A. have negotiated successfully for years, saving billions annually.
Glendale