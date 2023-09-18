I applaud your recent cover story about overdose deaths. It is a genuine and much needed public service. The pain and grief of affected families is unimaginable, and the lost contributions the deceased could have made to our society are incalculable.
There are about 100,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. every year, mostly due to fentanyl and mostly coming through our southern border where the president has chosen not to enforce our laws. Enforcement of the laws will not drive the deaths to zero, but thousands of lives could be saved. The overdose deaths do not measure the full enormity of the losses. For example, the addicts who do not die, the addicts who are saved by Narcan, and of the people who, after years of fighting, turn their lives around.
Putting aside all politics and considering only basic human decency, all of us should ask what sort of person sentences thousands of his fellow citizens to death — and why? I agree that the stigma and the silence must end because you cannot address this great problem without talking about it. The silences that must end include those of our major media and that of our president, both of whom ignore the thousands of tragedies that occur daily to our young people.
Daniel R. O’Neill
Webster Groves