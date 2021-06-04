Join the Frank Lloyd Wright House for “Preserving What’s Wright” on Sunday, June 6, from 5 to 6 p.m. The annual benefit, which will be virtual this year, is a tribute to Frank Lloyd Wright and his lifetime of innovative architecture.
Participants can enjoy a special look at “One Hundred Above the Park,” a new luxury apartment building at 100 Kingshighway Blvd., plus an online auction and more.
The online Zoom event also includes birthday messages and festivities. To help celebrate at home, event admission includes a one-of-a-kind party kit with birthday treats and a commemorative gift. Each ticket also includes an in-person architectural tour of “One Hundred Above the Park,” exclusively for “Preserving What’s Wright” attendees. The tour will be led by lead architect Juliane Wolfe of Studio Gang.
Nestled in grassy fields on 10.5 acres in Kirkwood, the Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park is a unique and significant residence designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, who is widely recognized as the greatest American architect of the 20th century. The 1,900-square-foot residence built for Russell and Ruth Kraus was the architect’s first building in the St. Louis area, and is one of only five Wright designs in Missouri.
For more information or event tickets, visit ebsworthpark.org/preserving-whats-wright.