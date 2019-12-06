I guess I wasn’t looking when the “For Sale” sign went up in Kirkwood. I missed the announcement that “big” and “ostentatious” had replaced “comfortable” and “appropriate.”
In her letter last week, Barbara Dammkoehler zeroed in on the problem with her warning about the degradation of Kirkwood’s culture.
Case in point: the oversized monument to bad taste in downtown Kirkwood. Someone on the planning and zoning commission should do time for that one.
And now, a large apartment building stands ready to replace a small bank. You can’t put all the blame on people who need to flaunt their economic situation with outlandish homes. Or developers who spot an opportunity to score big. But you can call the P&Z commission to task for stamping “OK” on it.
The good news: there’s still time to recognize Kirkwood’s distinctive character and prevent further inroads on it.
Kirkwood