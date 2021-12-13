As a 20-year resident of Sugar Creek Ranch, I am deeply concerned that a commercial developer who wishes to build a home in the woods at 1334 Adams, overlooking Sugar Creek Valley, is petitioning the city to grant an easement that would slice right through our local historic district. If approved, the easement would extend from 141 Horseshoe to the site of the home on Adams he wishes to build. Many of my neighbors in Sugar Creek Ranch share concerns about the petitioner’s plan.
A subcommittee of Kirkwood’s Planning & Zoning Commission met recently to conduct a site visit on the contiguous properties the petitioner purchased. Over 30 neighbors showed up to walk the site with the subcommittee. We were allowed to listen and observe, but not ask questions, or address the petitioner or city officials.
Our concerns deepened as we walked through the lot at 141 Horseshoe to the proposed site of the home behind it. Approaching the petitioner’s proposed home site, we observed an enormous mound of recently uprooted trees. Behind it lay a bare scab of earth at the top of the steep cliff overlooking Sugar Creek Valley.
What significant erosion is already occurring? What is the plan for storm water run-off and sewer drainage, not only during construction and after the new home is built, but right now? Many questions about this proposal remain to be answered.
I must ask a fundamental question: Is this what Kirkwood has in mind for our environment in its comprehensive plan, “Envision 2035,” when it addresses preservation of our historic neighborhoods, nurturance of the urban forest in our beloved “Tree City” and protection of the wildlife habitat of Sugar Creek Valley?
Carol North
Kirkwood