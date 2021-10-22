National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 23. Take Back Day is a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. The DEA will be working with the local police departments for the event.
Drop off unwanted drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:
• Webster Groves Aquatic Center, 33 E. Glendale Road
• Kirkwood Police Department, 131 W. Madison Ave.
• Glendale City Hall, 424 N. Sappington Road
Controlled, non-controlled and over-the-counter substances will be collected. No needles will be accepted. Intravenous (IV) solutions, injectables, and syringes will not be accepted due to the potential hazards posed by blood-borne pathogens. Inhalers and other compressed air cylinders also will not be accepted.
Any solid dosage form pharmaceutical products (tablets, capsules, etc.) in consumer containers will be accepted. Pint size bottles of cough syrups may be accepted if they are sealed in their original container. The depositor should ensure that the cap is tightly sealed to prevent leakage.
This event is for patients only. Pharmacies, hospitals and physicians may not drop off their excess medications for disposal.