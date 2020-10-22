The Glendale, Webster Groves and Des Peres police departments will host collection sites for the Prescription Drug Take Back Program on Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Glendale Police Department is located at 424 N. Sappington Road. In Kirkwood, unwanted prescription medication can be dropped off at the police station, located at 131. W. Madison Ave. The Webster Groves drop off is at the Recreation Complex, outside of the Aquatic Center at 33 E. Glendale Road. Police will be located outside under a tent — simply drive up and drop off.
The purpose of the program is to provide citizens with the opportunity to turn in unused and/or expired prescription medications for safe disposal.