From left: Jarrel King, Millie Blanner, Caleb Garren, Winnie Blanner and June Mansfield, preschoolers at the Walter Ambrose Family Center in Webster Groves, dig and prepare a hole for a tree planting on April 14 at the Frederick S. Plant Wildlife Sanctuary, located at West Swon Avenue and Jefferson Road. Preschoolers had been studying about trees, taking walks through the school grounds and visiting the wildlife sanctuary. To further those studies, teachers purchased sycamore seedlings from the Missouri Department of Conservation for the children to plant and nurture. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
