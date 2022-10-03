I’m writing in reaction to the survey that some of our kids in Webster will take part in early October. While I think this survey is important to get a point across to the people making decisions (Webster Groves School Board), I hope teachers and frontline workers are ready for students to react to this survey.
I will allow my daughter to take this survey, but I think I know what the results will be. I’m pretty sure all who are reading this and work in the Webster Groves School District also know what the results will be. If you haven’t read the questions on the survey, I encourage you to read them at www.webster.k12.mo.us/Page/24291.
Obviously, our schools leaders are worried about diversity and inclusion in Webster schools and how it’s being handled, if at all. As we all should be. Diversity is about representation or the makeup of an entity’s population. Inclusion is about how well the contributions, presence and perspectives of different groups of people are valued and integrated into an environment.
Instead of spending money on expensive surveys for students, consider having speakers come in to talk about the negative impact race and gender inequality/discrimination has on our world. Educating kids on these topics I hope is something the school board is exploring.
When students are better informed that skin color, wealth and gender differences are not what defines a person as good or bad or right or wrong, they will better understand each other and the world around them. This will prepare them for their futures as successful, respectful and more enlightened students and people of this world.
Patrick Clark
Webster Groves