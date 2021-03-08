We all want our homes to be safe spaces that offer protection from the outside world. The global pandemic has taught us this, as well as the importance of preparation — not just for illness — but also for natural disasters like fires, floods, earthquakes and tornadoes. Fortunately, thanks to advances in design and innovative materials, building a stronger, disaster-proof home is possible.
Insulated concrete forms are an alternative to traditional wood framing. The steel-reinforced solid concrete cores range from four to 12 inches, providing superior strength and safety. Meanwhile the non-toxic, fire-retardant expanded polystyrene foam provides a fire protection rating of up to four hours.
Homes built with insulated concrete forms are proven to survive natural disasters — houses that faced hurricanes are still standing. Insulated concrete forms even offer wind resistance of up to 250 mph, equivalent to an F4 tornado.
Homes that use insulated concrete forms for construction have other added benefits, including enhanced insulation for lower energy bills, a reduced carbon footprint, and improved ventilation for better indoor air quality and lower susceptibility to mold. Concrete forms also require less maintenance over time, saving the expense and effort of continuous upkeep.