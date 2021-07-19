Kirkwood is known for one of the best Fourth of July celebrations in the St. Louis area, and rightly so. But this Fourth of July, something was very different — and very objectionable.
If you were there, you could not help notice the evangelical preacher standing on his own stage, complete with his own sound system, preaching very loudly in the midst of what would have been a wonderful patriotic evening.
I can think of nothing more disturbing than hearing a vitriolic sermon full of rhetoric about my sins and damnation. Broadcasting this shameful, belittling and hurtful message by loudspeaker managed to disturb many people several hours prior to the show, and all of the musical portion of the event.
Freedom of speech is sacred, and the preacher had this right. I argue that the use of a stage and a loudspeaker should NOT have been allowed. We heard a tirade of words full of shame, guilt, blame, and unworthiness — but where were the words of respect, compassion, forgiveness, peace and civility?
When I asked a policeman to help turn off the speaker, he said: “There’s nothing I can do.” Could he not have spoken to the police chief? Certainly they could have turned his loudspeaker.
If there was truly nothing that could have been done, then there is a problem with the guidelines presently established to guard against a sub-event being allowed. The rights of the preacher should have stopped when the rights of the attendees were violated with his broadcast of harassment.
If you were there and agree this should never happen again, I urge you to contact the mayor, the police department and event coordinators.
Linda Oliver
Warson Woods