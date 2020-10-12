I have just made an important medical discovery regarding preexisting conditions. So allow me to slip on my lab coat, put a stethoscope around my neck and take your questions.
Q: What did you discover?
A: Our Founding Fathers didn’t have to worry about preexisting conditions.
Q: Well, duh. You’d expect the founders’ health coverage to be top notch. If George Washington had come down with dysentery while crossing the Delaware, you would hope a helicopter from one of those revolutionary airports would airlift him to Walter Reed for treatment, with his health plan picking up the cost.
A: That’s not what I mean.
Q: Oh. What DO you mean?
A: I mean revolutionary soldiers didn’t stress over preexisting conditions because after suffering from dysentery, not to mention cannonball and musket wounds, they would be, by and large, dead.
Q: But that was a long time ago.
A: True, but preexisting conditions weren’t a luxury our grandparents enjoyed either.
Q: How do you know?
A: I read it in a book.
Q: What book?
A: I can’t recall the exact title, but it was an old home medical guide. I found it years ago while snooping through the books on my mother’s nightstand. It was about three-inches thick, had a burgundy leather cover and slick pages with grainy black-and-white photography.
Q: And?
A: My mother caught me and told me not to read it. So of course I snuck it to my room.
Q: Why didn’t she want you to read it?
A: I’m not going to lie. The book was traumatizing. Regardless of the illness, the treatment often involved a mustard plaster. Plus, disease after disease ended with the same prognosis: “often fatal.” For weeks, I was convinced I wouldn’t survive childhood.
Q: What is your point?
A: My point is, many people back then would have been thrilled to have a preexisting condition they could be denied coverage for. It would have been a status symbol.
Q: But what about the cost?
A: Back when more things were fatal, healthcare insurance was also cheaper. For example, I have a copy of a 1942 hospital bill for my Aunt Shirley’s stay at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, Illinois. She was charged $2.75 a day for board, 50 cents for surgical dressing, 15 cents for sterile supplies and 40 cents tax. Her one-week stay cost a total of $20.30.
Q: Whose fault is it that healthcare costs so much more today?
A: Clearly the medical researchers and healthcare providers are to blame. If they weren’t so good at curing diseases and saving lives, we would have far fewer preexisting conditions. Heck, now almost one in two of us have one!
Q: So now what?
A: The Supreme Court will soon hear a case that could gut these protections. So I guess we’re about to find out.