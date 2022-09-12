Many of our members at Christ Lutheran Church (CLC), a Webster Groves church in the ELCA Central States Synod, had already read the recent Times article concerning Bethany Church when our pastor Meagan McLaughlin announced the information in church Sunday morning.
During service, we prayed for the Bethany church community and its transition. Afterwards, some of our members shared stories of times they had attended Bethany before joining CLC and of compassion for Bethany members they know personally. Many also acknowledged the impact Bethany’s closing may have on the neighborhood.
It also became abundantly clear that there is more to the story than what was printed in the Times, including the care and support the Central States Synod has given to Bethany and other local churches in times of transition.
We recognize Bethany’s history and longstanding presence in our community. We care for the well being of the Bethany community and want to offer our support during this time of uncertainty. CLC will continue to hold Bethany’s pastor, its members, the Webster community and the Central States Synod in prayer as the transition process continues.
Jess Gunther, Christ Lutheran Church Council President