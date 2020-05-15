In this era when little seems to be accomplished across party lines, it is significant to note that the Missouri legislature has passed a bipartisan bill which will expand access to critical evidence collection by victims of sexual assault. The legislation included the "Justice for Survivors" amendment drafted by State Senator Jill Schupp, which requires all hospitals to provide forensic exams and collect evidence at the request of a victim of a sexual offense.
Since many hospitals lack certified personnel to perform these forensic functions, Schupp's bill establishes a telehealth network of sexual assault nurse examiners who can consult with hospitals around the clock. As a result, vital evidence can be obtained which will allow for the prosecution of more rapists.
Senator Schupp and her colleagues across the aisle deserve praise for their work in protecting survivors and making our communities safer.
Greg Campbell
Creve Coeur