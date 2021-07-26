Over many years the public schools in Webster, Kirkwood and other suburban districts have developed quality string orchestra programs. What has this done for the community? What has become of the musicians?
Very few go on to professional careers, but others play in amateur groups such as the nonprofit Confluence Chamber Orchestra, which recruits student interns from public schools and schools without orchestras. They provide scholarships for private lessons, experience as soloists and sometimes the use of a fine instrument. Importantly, they also get to know adults who play for enjoyment rather than for employment.
Under the professional direction of William Bauer, the orchestra performs in free concerts around the St. Louis area. Throughout the pandemic, the orchestra has been able to rehearse safely and is preparing to give its first major public concert on Sunday, Aug. 15, 3 p.m., at Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 W. Adams in Kirkwood. For additional information, visit ConfluenceChamberOrchestra.org.
Mary Wilcox
University City