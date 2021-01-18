Paul Higgins — I could shake your hand. I wish my Republican friends and relatives could read your comments (Letter to the Editor, Jan. 8 issue of the Webster-Kirkwood Times). These past four years have miscued all what we thought of as conservatism.
One thing I shall add: Do not be so haughty to think that Trump and his cronies could not, or would not, mesh with a foreign government to finance a coup and turn this country upside down. It is not beyond his reach.
Please stay alert to his threats.
Judith Polys
Kirkwood