I am writing in regard to Paul Higgins’ Letter to the Editor (Jan. 8). I want to commend him for his keen insights and powerful words that have moved me to read the letter multiple times, and to read it over the phone to several other friends who do not receive the newspaper.
I also intend to send the letter to other like-minded concerned citizens like myself to demonstrate that there is indeed sanity out there! I applaud Paul for his honesty, strength and articulate expression in this surreal political climate we live in right now.
Penny W. Stein
Webster Groves