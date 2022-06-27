My family would like to express our appreciation to Steve Clark and Michelle Clemens for their respective 20-plus years of service to the Webster Groves community. We have lived here for over 36 years, well supported by the excellent caliber of the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department. Steve and Michelle will be missed by the many people who appreciate the fruits of their dedication and enjoyed their support and fine company. We extend our heartfelt best wishes to them both, and their families.
Susan Bentele
Webster Groves