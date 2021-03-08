The Webster-Kirkwood Times’ story, “Webster Pool Policy Change Has Historical Significance” (Feb. 26 issue) covering the history of the pool and my father were indicative of the excellent fact-finding done at the Times.
I remember only too well that hot summer day standing beside my dad and the other Black taxpayers as we stood for hours watching the folks in the fenced pool watch us outside sweating.
My family has always been grateful for the way the Times has reported on the activism of Benny W. Gordon Jr., our hero. As he was fond of saying: “It takes the black and white keys to play the Star Spangled Banner.”
May you continue to live long and prosper.
Benny W. Gordon III
Webster Groves