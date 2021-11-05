Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center and its grounds, 11715 Cragwold Road, will be closed Saturday, Nov. 6, through Monday, Nov. 8, to accommodate a managed archery deer hunt on the area.
During this time, the nature center building and grounds, including the surrounding trails, will not be accessible to the general public. Powder Valley will resume normal operational hours and the trails will reopen starting Tuesday, Nov. 9.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Urban Wildlife Biologist Erin Shank, the goal of the managed hunt is to help balance deer populations, which have grown beyond what Powder Valley’s 112-acre habitat can provide.
Using data from winter survey counts, Shank estimates the deer population is roughly five times what can comfortably exist there, given the area’s size and proximity to residences and roadways.
While the animals are an important part of the area’s wildlife population, excessive numbers cause negative impacts to other plants and animals, which are equally important to the area’s biological diversity.
Shank noted overeating of wildflowers and other vegetation by deer reduces songbird numbers and insects like pollinators and butterflies that depend on these plants.
The hunters participating in the managed hunt were drawn at random from applicants who applied in July. Permitted harvest methods are by bow and arrow, crossbow or atlatl. Hunters must hunt from elevated stands and attend a pre-hunt orientation before the managed hunt. Because managed hunts are a tool intended to fulfill specific management goals, deer harvested during a managed hunt do not count toward a hunter’s regular season limit.
For more information, call 314-301-1500.