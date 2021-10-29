The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to help celebrate Powder Valley’s 30-year anniversary at an Anniversary Autumn Festival on Friday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 9 p.m. This special event is free and open to the whole family.
Go for a hayride and enjoy a bonfire with s’mores. Free hot dogs, popcorn and drinks provided. Crafty kids can decorate wooden leaves with their own choice of fall colors, create woolly bear caterpillars out of pipe cleaners and magic leaves in the shape of a bowl.
Guests can also participate in fun and educational games, like the deer antler ring toss, and learn about duck migrations with the duck pull game. Young explorers can investigate an inflatable cave and learn how to identify common mammal tracks in the fall.
Individual activities at the Anniversary Autumn Festival are first-come, first-serve, but online registration to attend is required at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZFN.
Most activities will take place outside; dress for the weather. The nature center building will be open, but capacity will be limited based on current COVID-19 guidance. Guests must observe current local social distancing and masking guidelines. Wearing face coverings is encouraged when appropriate.
Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of Interstates 44 and 270.