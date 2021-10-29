Webster Groves, MO (63119)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.