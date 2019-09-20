Today, I’d like to draw your attention to a recent advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warning against an embarrassing new public health threat.
To be clear: I am NOT referring to the fluorescent green puffy shirt and Sansabelt white trousers Sean Spicer wore on Dancing with the Stars. Yes, the ensemble was painful to see. Yes, you or I would likely die of embarrassment were we caught wearing something similar in public.
But let’s be honest; we don’t need the CDC to tell us that.
No, the CDC has bigger fish to fry. Make that CHICKENS to fry. I’m referring to the advisory about some potentially disturbing trends in the treatment of backyard poultry.
Buried in the text, the CDC warns against the more-common-than-I-could-have-ever-imagined human practice of kissing and snuggling backyard chickens. Apparently, these practices can lead to salmonella. We can assume that even a peck is considered high-risk behavior.
For the same reason, CDC scientists also frown on the ostensibly common practice of letting chickens roam around inside your house swaddled in diapers, even if they look adorable in them.
This is not the first time the CDC has had to sound these particular warnings. A similar advisory went out last year after research found that chicken-kissing was linked to seven percent of the reported cases of salmonella poisoning from homegrown fowl in 2017. An additional 16 percent were tied to chicken- snuggling.
Chickens aren’t the only creatures spreading disease this way. The CDC has issued similar warnings on hedgehog kissing and snuggling.
To be clear, I’m NOT suggesting anything untoward is going on here. In fact, I think I know exactly where the real problem lies. It’s the goats.
You know what I’m talking about. Maybe you’ve seen one trotting down the hallway of an assisted living center or college dorm. Or maybe one was on the mat next to you in yoga class.
Today, goats are everywhere. When you see one, they are generally helping people feel better. And that’s great.
But it’s also a problem. The thing is, where I come from, you just don’t let a goat in the house. Or cows, pigs or horses, either, for that matter. But most ESPECIALLY not chickens. Chickens are messy. They are the reason farmyards were invented.
But city people don’t know any better. They let one animal in the front door, and then then can’t say no to all the other ones wanting a spot on their sofas.
My point is, I don’t know who I pity more: Americans who must now sever the close, personal relationships they have developed with their poultry, or the CDC scientists responsible for giving them the bad news.
I take that back. I pity the CDC.