Youth In Action is sponsoring a poster contest for middle and high school students in the Kirkwood School District. The poster should encourage students to think before posting something online.
Posters must contain the words “Think Before You Post,” be in color and not exceed 11-inches by 14-inches in size. First place winner will receive $100 in cash or a gift card.
Submissions should include a completed application, obtained from youthinactionstl.com or by emailing keith4yia@hotmail.com.
Submit posters via mail to Youth In Action, 1269 Avery Court, St. Louis, MO 63122 or email at keith4yia@hotmail.com. Posters can also be turned in to the principal’s office at the student’s school. The deadline for entry is Friday, May 20, at 5 p.m.