Youth In Action Kirkwood is sponsoring a poster contest for middle and high school students in the Kirkwood School District.
Posters must contain the words “Think Before You Post,” be in color and not exceed 11-inches by 14-inches in size. First place winner will receive $100 in cash or as a gift card.
Submissions should include a completed application, which can be downloaded at youthinactionstl.com. Applications can also be requested by emailing keith4yia@hotmail.com.
The deadline for entry is Wednesday, May 20, at 5 p.m.