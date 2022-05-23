At the Gateway Post Card Club meeting on Monday, June 6, 7 p.m., at the Kirkwood Community Center, 111 S. Geyer Road, Room 201, Elizabeth Terry, author of “Oysters to Angus: Three Generations of the St. Louis Faust Family,” will talk about the family’s effect on the region’s history.
Visitors are welcome and the program is free. The Gateway Post Card Club meets regularly at the Kirkwood Community Center on the first Monday of the month, except July and September. Contact Ed McGue at 636-256-6994 with any questions.