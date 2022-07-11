Residents in Kirkwood were recently treated to an intimate conversation with two St. Louis Post-Dispatch legends — photographer J.B. Forbes and illustrator Bob Shay — at the Heartland Art Club, 101A W. Argonne Drive in Kirkwood Gallery.
Kirkwood’s Heartland Art Club has showcased over 50 works from the two former Post-Dispatch employees since mid-June and will continue to host the “Post-Post” exhibit through July 23.
“We like to present a lot of different types of shows and exhibitions,” Heartland Art Club CEO Mary Drastal said.
The exhibit and conversation were brought together by Drastal. An artist herself, Drastal has closely followed the careers of both Forbes and Shay.
“I knew both of them had been with the Post-Dispatch, and I thought this would make a great show,” she said.
Roughly 30 community members attended the conversation with the well-known photographer and illustrator on June 25 at the Heartland Art Club’s gallery. With fewer than three dozen in attendance, the evening lived up to the intended conversational tone of the presentation. While Shay said he’s done similar events “thousands of times,” the intimacy of the event was a first for Forbes.
“It was more nerve-wracking than I thought,” Forbes said. “I’ve talked to groups quite a bit, but usually it’s a big auditorium. This is so intimate.”
Forbes and Shay stood and reflected before the small audience next to a TV screen cataloging their various works. Both men recounted their careers, how they got their start and anecdotes about how they created some of their best works.
“(Forbes) gets to go first tonight and there’s a reason for that,” Shay began with a light-hearted tone. “(Forbes) has been to 27 countries — I’ve been to ‘the country.’ They don’t send him overseas to take pictorials of fashion shows.”
Shay and Forbes stood in contrast to one another, as did their art. Forbes’ recounted covering the unrest in Ferguson after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, and combat zones and famines in other countries.
Shay’s colorful personality and skillful punditry kept the audience laughing as he told stories of politicians wanting copies of the not-so-flattering, MAD-inspired caricatures of them he’s illustrated.
“You’re looking at two completely different artists,” Drastal said. “(Post-Post) is really neat because it captures a period of time — one (Forbes) who has traveled the world and shot fantastic events, devastating events. Then, you’ve got this other guy who uses humor to illustrate what’s happening in society. So, bringing these two kinds of opposites together for a show is really interesting.”
The conversation with the artists was a success with the audience. Forbes and Shay kept attendees glued to their seats, listening with intrigue all evening. The audience asked numerous questions of the two artists as they exhibited their works. Attendee Allen Ahmer described the show as “wonderful.”
“The whole program was excellent,” Ahmer said. “Both of these presenters got the portfolio and that’s all you can say. They’re both very, very accomplished individuals.”
“Post-Post” is on display through Saturday, July 23, at the Heartland Art Club, 101A W. Argonne Drive in Kirkwood. Gallery hours are 12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Caleb Sprous is a journalism student at Webster University and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.