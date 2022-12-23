As the holidays come to a close, be sure to put out Christmas trees early and follow your city or waste management company’s instructions.
Kirkwood
Beginning in January, residents can place Christmas trees at the curb on their regular pickup day at no additional cost. Remove all decorations and lights. Do not wrap the tree in a plastic bag or place it too close to bushes, which may make it easy to miss. In February, residents must attach a yard waste sticker to trees when placing them for collection.
Webster Groves
Remove any tinsel, lights or ornaments and leave the tree at the curb the night before yard waste pickup day. If possible, make sure the tree is not buried in snow or frozen to the ground. Trees will be picked up through January.
Des Peres
Yard waste, including Christmas trees, are collected on Mondays. Yard waste should be contained in paper bags. There is no limit to the number of bags, but tree limbs less than 4 inches in diameter are to be bundled with twine in bundles less than 48 by 18 inches and may not exceed 50 pounds.
Glendale
Cut down trees into six-foot sections or shorter and leave as yard waste. Alternatively, bring Christmas trees to the public works department at 705-719 Bismark Ave. for crews to recycle.
Rock Hill
For those who receive yard waste collection, break down Christmas trees and place them in the yard waste cart. Remove all tinsel, lights, decorations, tree stands and plastic bags prior to collection.
Shrewsbury
Remove any tinsel, lights or ornaments, and leave the tree at the curb the night before yard waste pickup day. If possible, make sure the tree is not buried in snow or frozen to the ground. Trees will be picked up through January.
Warson Woods
Break down Christmas trees and place them in the yard waste cart. Remove all tinsel, lights, decorations, tree stands and plastic bags prior to collection.
Other Options
For those not receiving yard waste collection, St. Louis County Parks has teamed up with the Missouri Department of Conservation to put retired trees to good use for mulch and fish habitats. Make sure all donated trees are clear of decorations.
Drop off trees until Jan. 15 at the following locations:
• Creve Coeur Lake, 13777 Marine Ave., at the Sail Boat Cove parking lot
• Queeny Park, 550 Weidman Road, at the corporate parking lot near the Complex
• Bee Tree Park, 2701 Finestown Ave., at the lake parking lot
Trees may also be brought to the following locations to be turned into compost or mulch:
• Fick Supply Services Inc., 501 N. Eatherton Road, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free of charge.
• St. Louis Composting, Valley Park Facility, 39 Old Elam Ave., Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $3 per tree.
• Saint Louis Composting, Maryland Heights Facility, 11294 Schaefer Drive, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a $3 charge per tree.
• Saint Louis Composting, Florissant Facility, 13060 County Park Road, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fee is $3 per tree.
• Saint Louis Composting, Pacific Facility, 18900 Franklin Road, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $3 per tree.