The first and second readings of two bills before the city council Tuesday night signal possible changes coming to two well-established Webster Groves businesses.
The first bill would formalize a name change for an event space and dance academy proposed at 60 N. Gore Ave., using space in the Rolling Ridge Nursery complex. The location was previously approved for a conditional use permit in 2021, allowing for the operation of Willow in Webster — a banquet facility and dance academy. The new permit would transfer ownership to Loryn Crowley of Telva, LLC.
Crowley, who also owns the Balkan Treat Box, would keep plans for the event space and dance academy similar to the previous owner. But her additional plans, which the council will review at an upcoming meeting, include a coffee shop with pastries within the Rolling Ridge site.
The city’s plan commission reviewed the proposal during a public hearing on Dec. 5 and unanimously approved it for the city council’s consideration.
Lynn Cressler of Rolling Ridge told commission members she is looking forward to the additional tenant.
“We could not be more excited to have Loryn and her crew put an amazing coffee shop and pastries in our building,” Cressler said. “Having an extra tenant will help us keep the building financially sound and in good working order.”
Council members on Tuesday also gave first and second reading to a bill that would grant a conditional use permit to Sunmojo, LLC, for a transfer of ownership at 101 W. Lockwood Ave. — currently C.J. Mugg’s Bar & Grill. Karl Wehner of Sunmojo, LLC, has requested a transfer of ownership to use the existing structure for operating a restaurant.
C.J. Mugg’s owner Sam Crall emphasized that there has been no official sale of his restaurant, and no signed letter of intent. For now, at least, he said C.J. Mugg’s is not closing.
A final reading as well as a liquor license request at the location is expected for discussion at the next council meeting.