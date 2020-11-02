Rainy weather forced the cancellation of the first ever “Porchfest” in Webster Groves. Not to worry — the event was rescheduled for last Saturday, Oct. 24, with nearly two dozen local musicians and bands performing from the front porches of several homeowners.
The outdoor musical event took place in the neighborhood bounded by South Gore and South Gray avenues, including the connector cross streets of West Cedar, West Jackson and West Swon.
Musicians included soloists, duos, trios, singing groups and five-member bands. Musicians donated their time and talent, and tip jars were put out with proceeds benefiting Webster-Rock Hill Ministries and those it serves.
The Mound City Slickers entertain crowds from the front porch of a home on Gray Avenue.
Guitarist Posy Bischoff on the porch of a century home located at 139 S. Gore Ave.
Members of the Clan Shenanigans play at a house on Gray Avenue.
Crowds filled the sidewalks along Gore and Gray avenues to listen to the music at the first ever Porchfest.