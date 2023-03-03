When asked to think of modern homes, many people might think of minimalism, neutral colors, open concept floor plans, and large windows without treatments.
While each of those features are components of modern homes, just what qualifies as “modern” is ever-changing and often a reflection of what buyers are looking for. And lately, many buyers are looking for all-electric homes.
A study by the U.S. Energy Information Administration found that the number of all-electric homes had increased over the previous decade. In fact, the study found that 25% of homes in the U.S. used only electricity. All-electric homes are generally considered more environmentally friendly because they lessen homeowners’ carbon footprint by reducing their need for fossil fuels like natural gas.
Electric heat pumps, induction stoves and electric fireplaces are just some of the technologies that can be found in all-electric homes.
Though the design style of all-electric homes needn’t be modern, there’s no denying that the growing popularity of such homes makes them an option for homeowners with modern sensibilities.