Take in the fall foliage and crisp autumn air in Kirkwood Park while enjoying the 1960s and 1970s Americana and country rock music of Rosewood. Bring chairs or blankets and find a spot around the sprawling acreage of Walker Lake on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. Kirkwood Park is located at 111 S. Geyer Road.
Widely admired for its great harmonies, Rosewood is perhaps best known for its mastery of the tight group vocals required for the signature songs of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, the Eagles, the Byrds and other ’70s stalwarts. Rosewood’s repertoire of well over 200 songs also includes hits from the Allman Brothers, Grateful Dead, Beatles, Poco, Pure Prairie League and many other familiar favorites.
Special guests joining the Rosewood musicians to add another dimension of instrumental styling for this special concert will be legendary dobro player Bob Breidenbach and Matt Hughes on pedal steel.
This family-friendly event is produced by the Kirkwood Arts Commission with assistance from the Kirkwood Parks and Recreation Department. In case of inclement weather, call 314-433-4313.