As a nondenominational pastor who was trained at Saint Louis University, I have been enriched by papal encyclicals. Recently, I read Pope Francis’s letter of guidance to educators about how to address gender in education: “Male and Female He Created Them, For a Path of Dialogue on the Issue of Gender in Education” (June 2019).
In it, the pope proposed a path of dialogue for educators who provide education to children that includes families of faith. The path of dialogue involves listening, reasoning and proposing with those who are open.
In Kirkwood, a path of dialogue that respects teachers who identify as non-binary gender and respects families who believe God made us male and female has been suggested by using the title of “teacher.”
Rather than being met with open dialogue, the suggestion was dismissed as making a big deal out of a small matter. I don’t say this with tongue in cheek, but that’s like saying to the captain of the Titanic, “That it’s only a small iceberg.”
Pope Francis addressed what’s under the surface. Beneath the surface of the debate is family. Those who separate gender from nature, Pope Francis said, “envisages a society without sexual difference, thereby eliminating the anthropological basis of the family.” If gender is a social construct, so is mothering. Family then becomes void of meaning, and mothers and fathers lose their natural rights.
When I consider what’s beneath the surface, I don’t think it’s an overreaction to refuse to use a title that separates gender from nature.
When I consider the feelings of a fellow human being, I don’t want to disrespect anyone. As a nondenominational pastor, I agree with my Catholic friends who believe that God created us male and female, and I desire to show respect to all people including those whose beliefs differ from mine.
I wish the other side would reconsider and open a path to dialogue over the title “teacher.” It is respectful. It is tolerant. It is kind.
Michael Peters, Christ the King Community Church
Webster Groves