I’m sure that by this time most Webster Groves residents are aware of the idiotic construction project going on near Avery School on Marshall Avenue. This is such a busy street already and this project really compounds the problem.
Who in the Webster Groves government gave the OK for this project to start three weeks before school resumes? Why did it not start in June when school was finished? Do they realize the traffic problems that are going to occur when school starts? Is there a traffic plan to help parents in the a.m. and the p.m.?
Parents, please plan ahead and allow extra time until the project is finished. Please do not use Atalanta Avenue as a cut through, and please slow down. I’ve seen too many speeders and reckless drivers coming down the hill through the years and really am concerned about this situation. Maybe the city planners/traffic division also needs to go back to school and learn how to avoid these types of situations. Planning and common sense seem to be at a minimum.
Will there be regular Webster Groves police presence in the area until the project is finished?
