My family was excited to return to the community that I called home as a child and for the last 16 months that has come true. With a single exception. The condition of the streets throughout the city of Kirkwood is pathetic. Pot holes, cracks and overall poor conditions are very disappointing.
With the tax dollars pouring into this community I find it hard to understand the issue with the poor street conditions. I am not speaking of Big Bend or Manchester as they are in poor shape, but most other streets are in worse condition.
The hope of this letter is to call attention to something that is long overdue.
Kirkwood