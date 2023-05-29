Drivers, cyclists, pedestrians — be wary! What is happening to driving skills in Kirkwood? Driving around Kirkwood today, I was stunned to see more than the usual number of drivers not heeding stop signs or lights — they blatantly drove through these stop signs and stoplights.
All these transgressors had large, luxury vehicles. The scariest of my encounters was at the intersection of Essex and Lindbergh at about 2 p.m. The light turned green for us on Essex, and about 20 seconds later a van drove south on Kirkwood Road, ignoring the red light! Thankfully, there were no pedestrians and those of us on Essex were able to stop. Drivers, please heed the signs and stoplights for the safety of the community!
Beth Alseth
Kirkwood