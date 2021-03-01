After years of debate and discussion, those living outside of Webster Groves will now be able to use the city’s public pool without being accompanied by a Webster Groves resident.
The Webster Groves City Council on Feb. 16 removed the requirement that non-residents must have the sponsorship of a resident for daily admission to the Webster Groves Aquatic Center.
The push to allow non-residents access to the pool came largely from those who had children attending the Webster Groves School District, but lived outside of Webster Groves in Rock Hill, Warson Woods or other surrounding ares.
A few years ago, the city removed the requirement that non-residents must have a resident sponsor to buy an annual pool membership pass, but daily visits still required visitors to have a resident vouch for them.
Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department Director Scott Davis said it is likely the sponsorship requirement has been in place since 1994 when the current pool was built.
The change was proposed by Councilman Emerson Smith. Council Member Laura Arnold voiced her support for dropping the sponsorship requirement on daily admissions as well.
“I feel it’s time to eliminate the sponsorship language,” she said.
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch said there has been a perception that eliminating sponsorships would lead to crowding at the pool. The city’s ice rink, fitness center and gym are all available to non-residents without a resident’s sponsorship.
Aquatic Center costs for an individual annual membership are $95 a year for residents and $190 for non-residents, with differing fees for others in a household and seniors. Daily adult admission (age 13 and older) is $6 for residents and $10 for non-residents, with differing costs for young children.