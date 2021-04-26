Daily passes to the Webster Groves Aquatic Center will soon be available to those who can’t afford them, thanks to a joint effort by the Alliance for Interracial Dignity, Webster-Rock Hill Ministries and the Webster Groves School District.
The “Freestyle Pass” will provide free daily swim passes to individuals and families who require financial assistance.
The passes, introduced at an Alliance for Interracial Dignity meeting on April 15, are paid for through a fundraising initiative. Currently, the effort has raised nearly $3,000 of its $10,000 goal, which would cover at least two visits to the pool this summer for participating families and individuals.
The effort comes on the tail end of another recent change to the city’s aquatic center in favor of equity. On Feb. 16, the Webster Groves City Council voted to remove a sponsorship requirement wherein residents of Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, Glendale and Warson Woods — all of whom feed into the Webster Groves School District — were not allowed to use the pool without accompanying a resident of Webster Groves.
Many residents, including Alliance for Interracial Dignity member Elyssa Sullivan, saw the old policy as a reminder of the city’s racist past when Black residents were not permitted to use the pool alongside their white peers. The new “Freestyle Pass” is the latest effort in a series of attempts to make Webster Groves more equitable.
“This (the pass) is the next step to seek out barriers, understand where the barriers are and deconstruct them,” said Sullivan.
The “Freestyle Pass” fund is held by the Webster-Rock Hill Ministries. Checks can be made payable to Webster-Rock Hill Ministries and mailed or brought to 111 E. Waymire. Checks must include “Freestyle Pass Fund” in the memo line. Donations may also be made online at bit.ly/wgfreestyle. Email freestyleswimpass@gmail.com for any questions.
Equity Efforts In The Webster Groves School District
Webster Groves School District representatives were also in attendance at the alliance meeting to explain recent equity initiatives in the district.
The changes began last fall with the hiring of Shane Williamson, the district’s first director of diversity, equity and inclusion. Williamson, who started with the district on Oct. 5, was formerly the chief diversity officer at Lindenwood University.
Last month, the district’s board of education approved a new anti-bias, anti-racism policy. The policy establishes a zero-tolerance environment for bias or racism, and students and teachers are encouraged to report all incidents. An annual review of data will be conducted to eliminate unfair practices and staff will — and have already started to — receive continuous anti-bias and anti-racism training.
“This policy is in no way a solution, but we do believe it will be a good first step,” said Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson. “It will be the outcomes of our actions and not our actions that gauge our success.”
To ease the upcoming closing of Steger Sixth Grade Center, a transition task force — comprised of stakeholders, board of education members, and current and future school family members — is tasked with determining how to make the expanded Givens Elementary School a more inclusive, equitable, safe and accessible place for all students.
Student voices are being considered in the redesign of Givens. A gray wolf named “Galaxy” was selected via student vote to be the school’s mascot, as were the school’s colors of orange and blue. Fifth grade students have also contributed to the design of the school’s new outdoor courtyard.
The district will soon vote on a new, more inclusive social studies curriculum.
Also in the district’s equity efforts, a new high school principal advisory group will serve as a liaison between students and administrators. Students selected for the group will have demonstrated a strong sense of equity and will conduct classroom presentations and discussions.