Political science professor Ken Warren’s nearly three decades of living in Webster Groves have been punctuated by frequent overseas travel assignments. His ticket for each global mission is his expertise on polling and democracy.
Among the St. Louis University professor’s global destinations are Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain and China. Warren attributes his interest in politics and government to John F. Kennedy.
“Growing up in a suburb of Boston, I was very much inspired by JFK,” recalled Warren.
The Democratic chairman lived across the street and JFK visited his house as a U.S. Senator and presidential candidate.
“JFK visited my high school to speak to students,” added Warren. “As a high school student, I was chosen by my history teacher to represent Needham High School at a JFK Peace Corps event at Tufts University.”
Warren’s encounters with Kennedy sealed the deal on his ambition to become a political scientist. He entered Colorado State University as a political science major, went on for a master’s degree, then finished his studies with a doctorate in political science.
Warren taught at several colleges before coming to St. Louis University in 1974. In addition to his teaching, Warren became a nationally recognized pollster and a political analyst on local TV, as well as on BBC and Canadian Broadcasting.
Warren concedes that his overseas teaching assignments have not always been so comfortable. He said overseas students and their professors can be very critical of U.S. leaders and American policies.
“Overseas students are quick to point out how we undermine our own democracy,” said Warren. “The Electoral College is something they do not understand at all. They always ask: ‘How can the popular vote winner lose the election?’”
Warren said international students will criticize their own countries as well. He said Chinese students are critical of President Xi and his efforts to stifle dissent and shut down foreign exchange programs for students and scholars.
“Chinese students fear a confrontation with the West, particularly the U.S., over Taiwan,” Warren noted. “I think Taiwan is safe in the near term. Xi doesn’t want to take on this battle now as it would disrupt his plans to build China’s economy.”
Closer To Home: Polls
As a pollster, Warren has conducted many state and local polls to find out what voters are thinking and how they will mark their ballots. He is frequently contacted by national media to explain Missouri’s unusual politics.
On the local scene, Warren has conducted three polls over the years on the issue of St. Louis City and St. Louis County merging. He said the results have been almost identical each time.
“Voters are against a city and county merger,” said Warren. “Consistently, about 73% of county voters reject the idea. In principle, ‘Better Together’ makes sense, but politically, a merger is not feasible. All attempts have failed dismally.
“Essentially, county residents don’t want to pay for the problems of St. Louis City,” said Warren. “It is interesting that city residents share their distrust of a merger. Black residents in particular oppose a merger with the county because they fear the dilution of Black political power.”
Warren has lived in Webster Groves since 1974, an interesting vantage point politically to watch St. Louis City turn 80% for Democrats, St. Louis County turn 60% blue, and the rural areas of the state turn ruby red Republican.
“Political scientists have always noted how electoral behavior of states and regions of the country have changed over time,” said Warren. “Political climates are always changing here in Missouri, as well as in states like Georgia and Arizona.
“Missouri’s politics have changed for several reasons that can be tracked,” added Warren. “I have also written on this extensively.”
Among the reasons for Missouri changing from a bellwether state to deep red include the rise of the Evangelical vote, grassroots efforts by Republicans and hot button issues that galvanize conservatives such as gun control, diversity politics and environmental policy proposals.
Warren said Missouri is out of step with former ruby red states that are now trending blue. He said that’s because states like Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia are growing with younger people and more cosmopolitan economic centers.
Defending Polls
As a pollster, Warren concedes that the business of polling has become more difficult and polls are less accurate. Polls in recent elections have varied widely and missed the mark in 2016 and 2020.
Warren said this is not because of some new political bias among pollsters. Some of the problems have to do with the loss of more dependable landline phones for conducting election polling and interviewing.
“The front cover of my book on polling shows a pollster standing on a stage with people throwing tomatoes,” said Warren. “I have defended polls for their overall accuracy.
“Polls were very accurate back in the 1990s when landline phone use was very accurate and reliable,” observed Warren. “Cell phone use and rejection rates have become an enormous problem.”
Distrust and suspicions have now prompted many citizens to reject phone calls about politics. Also, people tended to be more candid and transparent on landlines in the comfort of home than they are now, as cell phone use is often in public settings.
Despite these new “enormous problems,” Warren has no regrets over a lifelong career in political science. And he doesn’t get defensive among those who want to take the “science” out of political science.
“Political science is not a true science,” said Warren. “I once taught the philosophy of science and I understand the arguments for and against calling political science a science. I always enjoy that kind of discussion — from both sides.”