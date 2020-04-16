Residents should keep an eye out for a green postcard in the mail changing their usual voting location for the June 2 city and school elections.
That election was originally scheduled for April 7, but pushed back by Gov. Mike Parson due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are reducing the number of polling places from 400 to 159 for the June 2 election,” explained Election Director Rick Stream with the St. Louis County Elections Board. “We expect there will be fewer voters at the polls this election, but there are other reasons as well.”
Among those reasons are:
• Older poll workers feel vulnerable to the highly-contagious coronavirus pandemic and do not want to be exposed at polling locations.
• Private venues are being dropped as locations because they can back out of commitments to serve as polling places on short notice.
• More absentee ballots are likely to be filed and mailed to the elections board, which will keep numbers down at physical polling places.
“Seventy-one percent of our poll workers are age 60 and over, and 35% are age 70 and over,” said Stream. “Some of them are concerned about what the Centers for Disease Control says about coronavirus being highly contagious and particularly hard on older people. We want to be sensitive to their concerns, if they don’t want to work this election.
“For those who are working, we will have gloves and masks, wipes and hand sanitizers,” Stream added. “We are going to make these polling locations as safe as possible, both for the poll workers and those who will be coming to cast their vote.”
Stream said the St. Louis County Elections Board also is taking pains to make sure that people voting practice the recommended social distancing. Stream said he thinks this will be especially important at Kirkwood polling places where voters will decide a controversial school measure and board election.
“We will have blue tape lines where people should stand to keep six feet apart when in line,” said Stream, who is a Kirkwood resident and past state representative for the Kirkwood area. “We will keep an eye on preventing any crowding inside the polling places.”
Stream is reminding registered voters that they have until May 20 to make an application for an absentee ballot for the June 2 election. He said there have been plenty of walk-ins at the headquarters of the St. Louis County Elections Board in St. Ann, both to register as voters and to apply for absentee ballots.
“We have staffed the office throughout the pandemic, but we have allowed older workers to stay home if they felt that was necessary,” said Stream. “We have had plenty of walk-ins, even people filing to run for office all the way up to the March 31 deadline.”