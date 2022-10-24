There was a time when our representatives traveled to enact laws, returned to their real jobs and lived under those laws. Now, they have no real jobs and have greedily voted themselves privileges. Why serve the people when you get elected serving yourself? What politician ended his/her career poorer than when he/she started? If only I could have their health care plan.
Once upon a time, we had to play nice in the sandbox or God (or your mother) would make you. Now, bring your AK-47 or blowtorch and just take over. The most vocal politicians “lead” through fear and bias, offer no solutions and instead whine a lot. Great strategy. They can do nothing while we react to our own anger. Making thoughtful decisions takes courage and a plan, not fear and hatred.
Once upon a time, we expected our politicians to have some semblance of honesty and integrity. Now, we elect people whose lies we like. I once read that “a lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.” Seems all politicians have frequent flyer miles, but some have more than others.
There was a time when you got the democracy you voted for. Now, if you don’t like the results, just declare them invalid. Or, in Missouri, don’t enact outcomes you dislike or blame a confused electorate. Clean Missouri? Not on my watch.
Once upon a time, the rules that governed us were more important than the people who ruled us. We were asked to put country first and take responsibility for our actions. Now, put yourself first and blame others.
Once upon a time, the least desirable professions were lawyers, politicians and used car salesmen. Salesmen have since cleaned up their acts, while most of our elected officials are lawyers, Q.E.D.
Claudette Klein
Webster Groves