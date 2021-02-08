Once again the big, hot winds have come blowing out of Washington, D.C. Representatives and Senators who have morphed into politicians who go wherever the wind blows are demonstrating again their need for recognition, power and advantage while neglecting their pledged responsibilities to work for the good of their constituents.
It is deeply upsetting to hear politicians lie or deceive the public. They know they are not being truthful, but mendacity is their fault position when they need to sculpt their words to meet their selfish needs. The statesmen who remain true to their responsibilities are overshadowed and tainted by the corrupt politicians around them.
There is no cure for being a politician, as politicians lack the necessary character and morality needed to be true statesmen and to do the right thing no matter the opposition. If what Trump did to instigate the plundering of the Capitol is not enough to have him impeached and convicted, then the politicians have won and the rest of us have lost. The senators who voted that impeachment is not necessary are cowards of the worst kind — because they do not have the courage to do the right thing.
Frank Gaal
Glendale