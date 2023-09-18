Like many in Webster Groves and other communities, I too have had signs stolen from my front lawn — not once, but twice. I was thinking of putting them up again with a camera to catch the predator or predators, but then I reasoned with myself that my signs must really irritate someone, and that is not my purpose.
Is your neighbor really your enemy? I don’t think so. There is a verse in the Bible that says our battles in this world are not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers of the darkness of this age. We must know who our real enemy is.
It is obvious to me that there are many elite individuals and world leaders who are controlled by these evil forces, and who think they are superior to us and want to control every aspect of our lives. They start by stirring up division and chaos among us. Let us not feed into their desires.
We should be able to walk down our streets without being bombarded by messages we don’t agree with. We all have a right to express our opinions, but we need not be in each other’s face. Let’s stop irritating our neighbors and take down all those signs that divide us.
If we truly believe we should love our neighbors as ourselves, we need to start by respecting them. And if we took the time to get to know them, we might discover that we are more alike than we differ.
Diane Sperber
Webster Groves