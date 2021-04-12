Do you know how many times the words “political party” appear in our beloved Constitution? Zero. Not once. And yet, our two major, private political parties get to write almost all the most important rules in the public political system that they dominate and control. The result is dysfunction and gridlock, by design.
Our country is a representative democracy set within the context of a Constitutional Republic. The Constitution is the foundation for our governmental “house.” Our political system is like the “operating system” on your smartphone or computer. In 2021, we are still using OS version 1.0-1776! Luckily, there have been some updates to our system over time, but we’re still using what the Center for Election Science calls “the worst possible voting system on the planet” — plurality voting.
In my opinion, the most important political book of 2020 was “The Politics Industry: How Political Innovation Can Break Partisan Gridlock and Save Our Democracy.” The book comes from many years of research. One of the authors, Katherine Gehl, had the idea of studying politics just like any other industry. In this analogy, “we the people” are the customers. The conclusions are straightforward: The lack of real competition in our two-party “duopoly” is the root cause of much of our dysfunction. In any other industry with so much dissatisfaction, there would be new competition and new innovations. Instead, in an effort to maintain dominance, the two major parties prevent real competition or innovations at all costs.
Here’s the good news: It doesn’t have to stay this way! We don’t have to settle for the status quo — a dysfunctional government where every two years, the two major parties promise they’ll solve our country’s problems. Then, when nothing changes, they blame everything on the other party, using fear and extreme rhetoric to divide us so they can sell more ads and raise more money. We are living inside what one author has termed, “the two-party doom loop.” Stalemate, obstruction, demonize the other side — that’s the name of the never ending political blame game.
So what’s the solution? Simply put, more competition. We can create more competition through reforms such as open, nonpartisan (single ballot) primary elections, and through voting innovations such as approval or ranked-choice voting.
We need a “free political marketplace” where the best candidate with the best ideas can win, regardless of party. But how do we get there? Well, if “all politics is local” and state legislatures control most election laws, then that’s where we need to start — local. City by city and state by state, we need to implement common sense, nonpartisan political reforms to fix the system itself.
Eric Bronner is a lawyer who lives in Webster Groves with his wife and three children. He is the founder of Veterans for Political Innovation, and also helps lead a cross-partisan political reform organization called Show Me Integrity.