With the start of 2022, residents of the Webster Groves and Kirkwood school districts have the opportunity to consider candidates for their respective school boards in preparation for April’s elections. Alongside the considerable number of candidates, organizations are making their voices heard about the top issues that voters should consider.
Two such organizations, Webster Groves School District Citizens for Equality and Excellence in Education (Webster CEE) and Kirkwood for Educational Integrity (KFEI), have launched websites to make sure voters are aware of what these organizations believe are the key issues. Unfortunately, reading these groups’ professional looking websites provides no information about their leadership or funding. Whoever created these sites did so anonymously from Arizona (Webster CEE) and Florida (KFEI).
Turning to Google allows the reader to understand that Webster CEE is affiliated with the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR). Despite the images of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on FAIR’s home page, its content includes justifications for slavery and articles about critical race theory.
FAIR’s list of advisors includes several so-called “canceled academics” with ties to tech billionaire Peter Thiel. FAIR’s involvement with Thiel and his known opposition to public education and, oddly, women’s voting rights, raises more questions than it answers about the “local” organizations they support.
Leaders of Webster CEE and KFEI should tell voters who they are, where their money comes from and what candidates they support. Without more information, the reader is left with the impression that the objective is to undermine confidence in our public schools and cut funding. It would be a pity if these groups seek nothing more than to defund public education and are using the boogeyman of critical race theory while wrapping themselves in a shroud of “equality and excellence” to mislead voters.
Bill Reeves
Warson Woods