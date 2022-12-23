As Christmas approaches, local police departments would like to remind residents to avoid leaving gifts in unlocked vehicles, where they may become the target of opportunistic thieves.
Thefts from unlocked vehicles — and the theft of vehicles themselves — are on the rise this year in the St. Louis area. The problem has gotten so bad that the Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen recently passed a vehicle prowling ordinance, making it illegal for anyone to test doors or attempt to open trunks of successive vehicles.
According to Shrewsbury Police Captain Brent Goewert, the perpetrators committing these crimes range from a lone person to groups that check door handles on parked vehicles while another vehicle — usually stolen — follows along for a quick getaway.
Locked or unlocked, Goewert advises against using vehicles for storage.
“I recommend keeping all items of any value out of your vehicle, and any non-valuable items out of sight if a person were to look into your vehicle,” he said. “Also, lock your vehicle’s doors because most of the time, the subjects committing these crimes are only going through vehicles that are unlocked.”