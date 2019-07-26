First of all, I believe Webster Groves has some of the finest law enforcement officers and staff of any municipality in St. Louis County.
While walking my dog at 3:15 a.m., I came upon thieves rifling through one car after another. As I walked, one of the thieves came down a driveway and almost bumped into me. He asked me in a loud voice if I had the time — a way to let others know that I was there.
I didn’t know the police had a new phone number, so when I called the number I had, it rang 50 times with no answer. I then got in my car and tracked down an officer. By this time the thieves had finished that subdivision and had moved on to the next one. The police found them, but they got away.
I went back to the subdivision the next day to let residents know that their missing items had not been misplaced.
My question is, why didn’t this make the “Area Crime Report” in the Webster-Kirkwood Times? Just maybe then more people would:
• Know their missing items were stolen, not misplaced;
• Start locking their cars and closing their garages;
Transparency can create knowledge. In turn, maybe people will realize that Webster is not immune to these types of crimes.
Webster Groves