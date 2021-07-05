Shrewsbury police officers will be fitted with body cameras and the city’s fire department vehicles will also be getting cameras following a June 22 vote by the Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen.
The board approved a five-year contract to allow for the purchase of body camera systems.
Although the city currently has in-car police cameras and dash cams, this will be the first time its police officers will have body-worn cameras.
The contract with Georgia-based Utility Associates, Inc. will include 20 body cameras for police officers, accessories, and uniforms or uniform retrofits, as well as installation and maintenance. The cost is about $181,000 for the police department, paid in five annual installments of about $36,000.
Shrewsbury Police Chief Lisa Vargas said the department had initially budgeted $201,000, but noted that Utility Associates generously agreed to honor its original quote of $181,000 from July 2020 — saving the department about $20,000. As part of the contract, the company will replace body cameras at no charge after the first three years.
The cost for the cameras in fire department vehicles will be about $62,000 for equipment, installation, and maintenance. The department will make five annual payments of about $12,000.
Shrewsbury Fire Chief Chris Amenn said fire vehicles don’t have cameras, but are needed in cases involving vehicle accidents.