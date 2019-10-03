Webster Groves Police report that a flurry of early-morning activity at Blackburn Park was related to an investigation into what is believed to be a suicide near the main pavilion. Lt. Andy Miller said Webster Groves police officers arrived on the scene at about 3:10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, to discover the body of a deceased male. Miller said the incident remains an active investigation and that additional details are not yet being released. Miller added that there was never a known public threat related to the incident.
Know More, Sooner!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Print e-Edition
–
Jazz St. Louis
$45-$50
"Jones brings every piece of herself to her performance." - Playbill Read more
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 4