Webster Groves Police report that a flurry of early-morning activity at Blackburn Park was related to an investigation into what is believed to be a suicide near the main pavilion. Lt. Andy Miller said Webster Groves police officers arrived on the scene at about 3:10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, to discover the body of a deceased male. Miller said the incident remains an active investigation and that additional details are not yet being released. Miller added that there was never a known public threat related to the incident.