Police officers in Des Peres will now be wearing body cameras.
The Des Peres Public Safety Department is rolling out its new body camera program, which was approved by aldermen last August.
“We are deploying 41 cameras which will include the 35 commissioned police officers on street duty such as road officers, mall officers and detectives,” said City Administrator Doug Harms. “The other six are in reserve as backups and for use by command staff when they respond to incidents on the street.”
Capt. Eric Hall, director of the Des Peres Public Safety Department, said police officers and safety personnel appreciate the city’s substantial investment in the department.
“Our department is both proud and excited for the opportunity to embrace this technology as a means of streamlining operations, bolstering accountability, promoting transparency, and perhaps above all else, the value of disputing unwarranted allegations against our officers,” Hall said.
The city has been discussing the possibility of purchasing body cameras for the past five years, citing two major obstacles — the costs of purchasing and maintaining the body cameras, and the liability of storing large amounts of data in house.
The city has overcome those obstacles thanks to emerging technology such as equipment leasing and Cloud-based storage. Together, they represent the most cost-effective and sustainable options for the department and its unique operations.
The cameras were purchased through a five-year contract with Utility Associates, a leading supplier of body camera technology and in-car video systems for police agencies across the nation, including the St. Louis region.
The total cost for the units is roughly $298,000, to be paid in five annual installments of $59,000.